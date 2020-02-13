Global  

Sorry treatment of gay teachers suggests Rush Limbaugh was, sadly, right

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The right-wing radio host said America is just not ready for a gay, married president — provoking outrage. But who are we kidding: Here in the Seattle area, the Catholic Church just ended the employment of two popular teachers for the same thing.
