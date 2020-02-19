Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts

Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania mail carrier says the U.S. Postal Service violated his rights by requiring him to work Sundays. Gerald Groff, who says he is an evangelical Christian, filed a lawsuit Friday against the federal agency, claiming he was let go from his position after refusing to work on Sundays for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Christian Mail Carrier Sues Postal Services for Being Forced to Work Sunday Shifts

Christian Mail Carrier Sues Postal Services for Being Forced to Work Sunday Shifts 00:54

 A Pennsylvania man is suing the U.S. Postal Service, saying he was forced to work on Sundays despite his objection for religious reasons. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeanVerlich

Jean Verlich RT @TribLIVE: Gerald Groff, who says he is an evangelical Christian, filed a lawsuit against the @USPS, claiming he was let go from his pos… 2 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "US News: Christian Sues US Postal Service Over Sunday Work Shifts - The New York Times #News": https://t.co/dqMhWiRSHm 2 hours ago

fox5ny

Fox5NY Christian sues Postal Service over Sunday work shifts https://t.co/9ilTHhK2dk 2 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Gerald Groff, who says he is an evangelical Christian, filed a lawsuit against the @USPS, claiming he was let go fr… https://t.co/rKE8DY64Wm 2 hours ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts - https://t.co/A8ovJ0mUtu https://t.co/IjyXj2Ocqi 3 hours ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts - @ABC News https://t.co/XqPBbYKeAM 3 hours ago

CaptainPolarBea

CaptainPolarBear Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts https://t.co/Q1AQ5K2cNp I think he's exaggerating, because… https://t.co/8tWxFPl2kL 4 hours ago

MultiRamblings

"❕RIP GOP❕" Multifarious Ramblings Fx Christian sues US Postal Service over Sunday work shifts - ABC News - https://t.co/hmIuBQIN6r via @ABC 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.