Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home during break-in

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Los Angeles police said. A spokesman declined to immediately identify the victim. The call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring […]
News video: Man Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home

 A man was shot and killed in a home in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.

20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home [Video]20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home

A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.

MichellBasler

Michell🎶 Pop Smoke, rising rap star, fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home, police say https://t.co/5icVs4SqRH 22 seconds ago

neonlasvegas

Neon An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills… https://t.co/nT61s97rrM 36 seconds ago

TheShoeZeus

$leezy Boy RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly H… 51 seconds ago

LukeMMoney

Luke Money Pop Smoke, rising rap star, fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home, police say — https://t.co/ztS94Fj1gO (From… https://t.co/u8OOaTuCph 2 minutes ago

xpertss97_jeff

Jeff Hancock @foxiesmom6789 @ABC7 @LAPDHQ “We’re invincible! Even the cops are letting us steal from people. Let’s use the money… https://t.co/KulfKcipSA 3 minutes ago

UrbHollywood411

Urban Hollywood 411 The hip-hop community is paying tribute to rising rapper #PopSmoke after he was killed in a home invasion in the Ho… https://t.co/EsVr9DxPmk 3 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, fatally shot by masked invaders at Hollywood Hills home https://t.co/hEGGeePhSW https://t.co/DNMk577jqU 3 minutes ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills… https://t.co/kNOQ1jxh38 5 minutes ago

