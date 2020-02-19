Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Gloucestershire

Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Gloucestershire

Hindu Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season, he said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cheteshwar Pujara: Gloucestershire sign India batsman for County Championship

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara joins Gloucestershire for the first six matches of this season's County Championship.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBristol PostIndian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.