Germany's government approves hate speech bill

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Social media networks will be required to report cases of hate speech to German investigators if the bill is passed. Cases of hate speech in Germany have risen, and legislators aim to snuff out extremism at its source.
Germany seeks to extend laws on online hate speech | #TheCube

Recent related news from verified sources

German government approves hate speech bill

Social media networks will be required to report cases of hate speech to German investigators if the bill is passed. Cases of hate speech in Germany have risen,...
Deutsche Welle

Germany to require social media sites to report hate speech

BERLIN (AP) — The German Cabinet has approved a bill that will require social media sites such as Facebook and YouTube to report certain hate speech to the...
Seattle Times


