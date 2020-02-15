Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Third Teenager Arrested in Tessa Majors Murder

Third Teenager Arrested in Tessa Majors Murder

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The 14-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with second-degree murder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Tessa Majors Killing: Third Teen Suspect Arrested, Charged

Tessa Majors Killing: Third Teen Suspect Arrested, Charged 02:35

 A third teenage suspect was arrested and charged in the murder of Tessa Majors on Wednesday; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tessa Majors Killing: Third Teen Charged With Murder [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: Third Teen Charged With Murder

Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed during a robbery in Morningside Park. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To Murder

A 14-year-old has been arrested and is being charged as an adult in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Third Suspect Arrested In Tessa Majors Murder Case

Third Suspect Arrested In Tessa Majors Murder CaseThe 14-year-old is being charged as an adult, sources said. [ more › ]
Gothamist

Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.