NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron, the online seller of meal kits, said it may put itself up for sale. The struggling company, which pioneered the meal-kit craze in the U.S., has faced tough competition from online rivals that also ship boxes of raw meat, fish and vegetables to doorstops. Grocers, including Kroger and Walmart, […]



