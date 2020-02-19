Democratic presidential candidate Warren gets super PAC help despite past opposition
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will get help in the final days before Nevada's caucuses from a super PAC, despite her outspoken opposition to such fundraising efforts.
