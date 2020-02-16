Global  

Top Pentagon official John Rood resigns, had role in Ukraine aid deal at heart of Trump's impeachment

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
John Rood, a top Pentagon official who had a role in the Ukraine aid deal at the heart of Trump's impeachment, resigned Wednesday.
News video: Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request 00:47

 John Rood reportedly disagreed with the Trump administration on several policy issues, including Ukraine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Zelensky Wants People To Stop Thinking Ukraine Is A Corrupt Country [Video]Zelensky Wants People To Stop Thinking Ukraine Is A Corrupt Country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine is corrupt. Zelensky said he’s ready for another phone call with Trump and open to visiting the White..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump ousts top Pentagon official who signed off on Ukraine aid

John Rood sent a letter to lawmakers in May certifying Ukraine had begun undertaking reforms to decrease corruption in the country.
CBS News

Trump confirms top Pentagon official who approved Ukraine aid is out

President could avoid a fight with Senate Democrats on national security issues with another acting official
Independent

