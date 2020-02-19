Global  

President Trump 'offered Assange pardon'

The Age Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Assange's lawyers will describe how GOP Representative Dana Rohrabacher had visited the Australian in the Ecuadorian embassy to offer him a deal in 2017.
News video: Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue

Assange Claims Trump Offered A Possible Pardon Over Russian Hacking Issue 00:33

 President Trump allegedly offered Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange a possible pardon.

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
The Next Web

Julian Assange’s lawyers say Trump offered pardon in exchange for concealing source of DNC leaks

Julian Assange’s lawyers say Trump offered pardon in exchange for concealing source of DNC leaksPhoto by Leon Neal/Getty Images Julian Assange’s legal team is preparing to testify that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a pardon by President Trump in...
The Verge Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersCBC.caNews24BBC NewsIndependent

