Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commutes sentence

euronews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commutes sentence
News video: Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence 01:01

 Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich [Video]'It's been a long, unhappy journey' -Blagojevich

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2009 of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, expressed gratitude on Wednesday afternoon after he was commuted by U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published


Trump Commutes Sentence of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Alum Rod Blagojevich, Pardons Former 49ers Owner Edward DeBartolo Jr

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of disgraced former Illinois governor and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Rod Blagojevich Tuesday. He also...
The Wrap Also reported by •NewsyTelegraph.co.ukReuters

Trump goes on clemency spree, and the list is long

Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich and pardons ex-NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, among others.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Reuters

wasilalitaha

Wasil Ali - واصل علي RT @AymanM: Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commuted sentence... As he spoke outside his Chicago home,… 1 minute ago

AymanM

Ayman Mohyeldin Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commuted sentence... As he spoke outside his C… https://t.co/lLjITQMsIc 6 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Rod Blagojevich says he’s a ‘freed political prisoner’ after Trump commutes sentence https://t.co/xoZKKe7jRy 10 minutes ago

JLinMiller

JM 🇺🇸💙 #DemCastWI 🌊 🌈 RT @NBCPolitics: A day after Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence was commuted by President Trump, the former Illinois governor spoke outside… 12 minutes ago

NBCPolitics

NBC Politics A day after Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence was commuted by President Trump, the former Illinois governor spoke o… https://t.co/zu7ieegI55 24 minutes ago

AllentownBfloNY

🇨🇮KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commutes sentence https://t.co/4KypvH1AB3 32 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Rod Blagojevich says he's a 'freed political prisoner' after Trump commutes sentence https://t.co/R49blZEc9J https://t.co/bnYHv9Ccjc 32 minutes ago

FineimagesJay

Jay Fine. [email protected] photos©jfine and I'm Mr. Universe https://t.co/eupyMze5r3 37 minutes ago

