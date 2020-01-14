NFL linebacker Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL linebacker Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show. Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail […]
