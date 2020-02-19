Trump offered to pardon Assange if he said Russia not involved in 2016 Wikileaks dump, court told

Dan RT @RadioFreeTom: My guess is that Dana Rohrabacher could walk into court tomorrow, put his hand on a Bible, and say that Russia paid Assan… 4 seconds ago brett irwin RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Lawyer's don't usually make claims in court they can't prove. Will be interesting to see if there is proof of these se… 5 seconds ago DCJImages RT @TheRickWilson: Jesus H. Christ on a cracker. Donald Trump 'offered Julian Assange a pardon if he denied Russia link to hack' https://… 5 seconds ago Marilyn Coleman RT @nedprice: It sure sounds like Assange's attorneys are prepared to back-up this claim with evidence. It's a another indication that Trum… 5 seconds ago Victor Muraviev RT @TheRickWilson: Trump Offered Assange Pardon if He Covered Up Russian Hack, WikiLeaks Founder’s Lawyer Claims https://t.co/VPIj6yLZf2 vi… 5 seconds ago LupusWarrior 🍑 You get a pardon and you get a pardon you get a pardon everyone old white with money or dirty gets a pardon! 😡😠😡😠 T… https://t.co/gLatmbTtEe 5 seconds ago Don Farmer RT @DavidCayJ: Donald Trump 'offered Julian Assange a pardon if he denied Russia link to hack.’ If true this would be a federal crime as… 6 seconds ago Sherry Russell RT @seattletimes: In a hearing Wednesday, one of Julian Assange's lawyers told a judge in London that the WikiLeaks founder wanted to submi… 6 seconds ago