Trump offered to pardon Assange if he said Russia not involved in 2016 Wikileaks dump, court told

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks's publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court has been told.
