Highway 15 closed in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore after multi-vehicle pileup

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Quebec provincial police say Highway 15 is closed in both directions near the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. Ambulances are on the scene to move the injured, and unhurt occupants of the vehicles involved are being moved off the site by bus.
Dozens injured in massive collision on Montreal's South Shore

Dozens of people are injured in a massive crash on Highway 15 south in La Prairie on Montreal's South Shore.
CTV News

