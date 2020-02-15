Tim Hortons changes Roll Up the Rim contest to go greener

Tim Hortons is making changes to its Roll Up the Rim contest this year to reduce waste and encourage customers to bring their own mugs.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up? Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition? Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:04Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work? Tim Hortons’s annual 'Roll Up the Rim To Win' contest is back, but not how you've come to know it. This year, the promotion has been revamped to go digital and...

CTV News 11 hours ago





Tweets about this