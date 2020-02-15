Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tim Hortons changes Roll Up the Rim contest to go greener

Tim Hortons changes Roll Up the Rim contest to go greener

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tim Hortons is making changes to its Roll Up the Rim contest this year to reduce waste and encourage customers to bring their own mugs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest

Tim Hortons Announces Changes To Roll Up The Rim Contest 01:05

 After 35 years, the coffee chain is looking to modernize its annual contest by pushing customers to its mobile app.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is 'Roll Up the Rim to Win' all wrapped up? [Video]Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up?

Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work?

Tim Hortons’s annual 'Roll Up the Rim To Win' contest is back, but not how you've come to know it. This year, the promotion has been revamped to go digital and...
CTV News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.