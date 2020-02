DALLAS (AP) — A social media sensation dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion in Dallas. After the implosion Sunday failed to bring down the core of the 11=story former Affiliated Computer Services building, the online jokes and photos began. Many, inspired by Italy’s Leaning […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Leaning tower of Dallas': Demolition fail leaves most of building core intact A building in Dallas, Texas scheduled for demolition encountered a fail heard around the world on Sunday (February 16). "I took this video from my office across the highway. What was scheduled to be.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34Published 3 hours ago 'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Drawing Crowds With Camera Phones It might be Dallas' most Instagrammable spot right now. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:25Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' is online star after implosion A social media sensation dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion over the weekend

Newsday 2 hours ago



Online retailer Chewy set for $2.4M call center in Dallas area Chewy could be adding another site to the Dallas area. The online pet store is looking to open a call center in Richardson with a project that covers more than...

bizjournals 1 day ago





Tweets about this