Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian senator was shot in the chest Wednesday as he tried to intervene in a strike by military police demanding higher salaries in the northeastern state of Ceara. Sen. Cid Gomes, a former governor of the state, was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a post on his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this /r/worldnews Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force https://t.co/lkluprfBPz 53 seconds ago PulpNews Crime Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking #police force - Feb 19 @ 5:37 PM ET https://t.co/4BBuofqRPm 16 minutes ago SFGate Brazilian senator shot in chest amid tumult of police strike https://t.co/AAVvY0Icjr 18 minutes ago Star World Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force https://t.co/NesReBYSCF 28 minutes ago Sandy Johns Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force https://t.co/JLwAXsZCIH 32 minutes ago Diane Jeantet Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force (from @AP) https://t.co/f55RjMBTtW 35 minutes ago