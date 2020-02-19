Global  

Brazilian Senator shot amid tumult of striking police force

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian senator was shot in the chest Wednesday as he tried to intervene in a strike by military police demanding higher salaries in the northeastern state of Ceara. Sen. Cid Gomes, a former governor of the state, was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a post on his […]
