Why 2 different kinds of Wet'suwet'en leaders support and oppose the gas pipeline

CBC.ca Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory. But Andrew Scheer says "the vast majority of the Wet'suwet'en people" support the project. What did the Conservative leader mean by that? CBC Explains.
