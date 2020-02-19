Why 2 different kinds of Wet'suwet'en leaders support and oppose the gas pipeline Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory. But Andrew Scheer says "the vast majority of the Wet'suwet'en people" support the project. What did the Conservative leader mean by that? CBC Explains. 👓 View full article

