Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A shooter opened fire at two hookah bars in the central German city of Hanau, killing several people, the police said. Local media said the suspect fled the scene and was still at large.
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police [Video]Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Several dead' in mass shooting in Germany

Several people are dead following a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau, local media report
BBC News

Mass shooting in Germany leaves several people dead: reports

Several people have reportedly been shot dead in the western German town of Hanau.
SBS


