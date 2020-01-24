Muzammil "Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany" by BY MELISSA EDDY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/nO8spBnjMF 4 minutes ago USA Live Feed Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany - https://t.co/OKEVz5aaVQ 4 minutes ago Los Pelfectos Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany https://t.co/9TVYaYFXMa #nyt 9 minutes ago Raj Suman "Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany" by BY MELISSA EDDY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/t8r1oieSKk 18 minutes ago Breaking News Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany https://t.co/cXaYtysBk4 https://t.co/Zjse9rHQdu 25 minutes ago Ferdy MAD® "Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany" by BY MELISSA EDDY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/pZxOFOQOJB 34 minutes ago Panjimen Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany https://t.co/HNGe95YAvZ 36 minutes ago LarryDavoll "Several Dead in Shooting in Central Germany" by BY MELISSA EDDY via NYT New York Times https://t.co/uwsOKWrXWo 36 minutes ago