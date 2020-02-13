Global  

New coronavirus spreads more like flu than SARS: Chinese study

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Scientists in China who studied nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new coronavirus say it behaves much more like influenza than other closely related viruses, suggesting it may spread even more easily than previously believed.
Coronavirus 20 times more lethal than the flu? Death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from coronavirus passed 2,000 as a Chinese study says the outbreak could be 20 times more deadly than the flu.  
Delawareonline

China records drop in new coronavirus cases; two deaths reported from quarantined ship

China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections on Thursday although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than...
Reuters


