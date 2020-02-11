Global  

Burger King wants you to watch a Whopper consumed by mold. It’s a new ad campaign. Seriously.

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020
The fast-food chain, saying it has removed preservatives from 90 percent of its ingredients, released a video to make its point.
News video: The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper

 Wow! This burger king burger looks… gross. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

