Germany shooting: Eight people killed in attack in Hanau - latest news

Telegraph.co.uk Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
0
News video: Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany 00:31

 Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau [Video]Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


At least eight killed in mass shooting in Germany, police say

BERLIN — At least eight people were killed and five injured in two shooting attacks in a town in western Germany on Wednesday night, police authorities said as...
Seattle Times

'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reports

'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reportsAt least eight people have been shot dead at a shisha bar in Germany, according to local reports.Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following...
New Zealand Herald


Joganindia

कार्मिक कुड़ी 🇮🇳 karmic kudi RT @Imamofpeace: Another shocking attack in #Germany. Eight People Killed in Shootings Near #Frankfurt. Germany has experienced a rise in f… 37 seconds ago

allydoc2

allison doherty RT @rtenews: Reports suggest that at least eight people have been killed in a shooting incident in Germany. It happened in the city of Hana… 48 seconds ago

jose7abraham

jose abraham Hanau: Eight dead in mass shooting in Germany  BBC News Hanau shooting: eight dead in attack on shisha bars in Ger… https://t.co/h9rYuoyuw2 1 minute ago

pkolding

Peter Kolding RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Update: A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has expressed e… 2 minutes ago

kecakurdanalman

kecakurdanalman RT @PollaGarmiany: Shooting in Germany's #Hanau City. There are reports on eight killed people, among those several Kurds. The shooting occ… 2 minutes ago

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times Germany Shooting: At least eight killed in shootings in Germany | World News - Times of [email protected] https://t.co/24ViGL8Jfe 17 minutes ago

curiocat13

Camilla van Gerbig 🔸🔶 FBPE 🕷 RT @Reuters: Shooting in German city of Hanau leaves at least eight people dead, Bild newspaper reports https://t.co/S8ZYHIa4sX https://t.c… 17 minutes ago

yakendo

publius Suspect in Deadly Shootings Near Frankfurt Is Dead - WSJ #Hanau #Germany https://t.co/wzKWRKLJET 18 minutes ago

