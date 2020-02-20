Germany shooting: Eight people killed in attack in Hanau - latest news
Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the... Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany 00:31
A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.
The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..
