Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources

Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is expected to name U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be acting director of national intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:32

 President Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser [Video]Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser

Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Senior Adviser In March 2018, Hicks left her role as White House communications director. Her decision came amidst a probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP sources: Trump expected to tap loyalist as intel official

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Independent

‘National Disgrace’: News That Trump Will Name Richard Grenell as Acting DNI Draws Fierce Backlash

‘National Disgrace’: News That Trump Will Name Richard Grenell as Acting DNI Draws Fierce BacklashPresident Donald Trump has announced that he will name U.S. Ambassador to Germany and strident pro-Trump ideologue Richard Grenell to be the new acting Director...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Trump to name US envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: Sources https://t.co/ZhMMzbcqJy 1 hour ago

BooksByFelixAbt

Felix Abt Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources - WHBL News… https://t.co/BXHivDolgI 1 hour ago

Feloz_olez

Felix Olela RT @jilevin: Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources https://t.co/qf9MI4tlU2 2 hours ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources https://t.co/pSZeVNB2bH 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources https://t.co/vvKMS6Mnlx 2 hours ago

rouutnews

Rouut Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources https://t.co/pm4rTi6NPu https://t.co/gnK0sn5o5Z 3 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources… https://t.co/pzHljZBjnf 3 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence: sources https://t.co/ot4X3o8Koq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.