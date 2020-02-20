First player ruled out under AFL's new concussion protocols Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Young ruckman Tim English has been ruled out of the opening Marsh Community Series match with concussion after the club followed the AFL's new concussion protocols. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Western Bulldogs' Tim English becomes first player ruled out under AFL's tightened co… https://t.co/OrseV9IWzu 1 day ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: The Western Bulldogs have ruled ruckman Tim English out of Friday night's pre-season match after he was concussed in an i… 1 day ago Real Footy (AFL) The Western Bulldogs have ruled ruckman Tim English out of Friday night's pre-season match after he was concussed i… https://t.co/HULkceBpnz 1 day ago