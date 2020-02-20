Global  

First player ruled out under AFL's new concussion protocols

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Young ruckman Tim English has been ruled out of the opening Marsh Community Series match with concussion after the club followed the AFL's new concussion protocols.
