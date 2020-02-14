Global  

Boy released from coronavirus quarantine at Gold Coast hospital

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
An eight year old boy who contracted coronavirus has now been cleared of the disease and released from isolation at Gold Coast university hospital
