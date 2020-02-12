Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fashion Institute of Technology > Fashion Institute of Technology apologizes for 'racist' runway show

Fashion Institute of Technology apologizes for 'racist' runway show

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The New York based institute held a fashion show featuring models dressed in large prosthetic ears, red oversized lips and bushy eyebrows.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns [Video]FIT's student fashion show was inspired by cultural concerns

Here's an inside look at what goes on before designs hit the runway during New York Fashion Week 👀✨

Credit: In The Know Beauty [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Clearly racist': Fashion Institute of Technology apologises after runway show features models with prosthetics

'As a student, I am ashamed they let this happen'
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.