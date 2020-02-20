Global  

New polymer £20 featuring painter Turner enters circulation

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A new polymer £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner starts to appear in ATMs on Thursday.
New £20 note enters circulation today and Birmingham bank is one of only 13 places in UK to stock it

New £20 note enters circulation today and Birmingham bank is one of only 13 places in UK to stock itThe new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote...
Tamworth Herald

