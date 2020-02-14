Global  

Donald Trump names supporter Richard Grenell to top intelligence post

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has been adamantly loyal to President Donald Trump at a time when the Republican President remains skeptical about the intelligence community.
 President Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.

Democrats condemn Richard Grenell’s lack of experience and acting director position
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence....
