Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Seth sneaks into All-Star Mile top 10

Super Seth sneaks into All-Star Mile top 10

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth has accepted the invite to next month’s All-Star Mile after sneaking into the top 10 in voting before Sunday’s deadline closed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamienRactliffe

Damien Ractliffe "Both [Castelvecchio and Te Akau Shark] are on our list. We'll ring those people again next week just to see again… https://t.co/5OgLPLh7Hh 2 days ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Super Seth sneaks into All-Star Mile top 10 https://t.co/URuP4OpGVZ https://t.co/IMYZTCtlF9 2 days ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth has accepted the invite to next month's All-Star Mile after sneaking into the t… https://t.co/Lk7Ou37TyP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.