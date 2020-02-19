Global  

When Did Bloomberg Turn Against Stop-and-Frisk? When He Ran for President.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Mr. Bloomberg has begun to imply that he turned against the practice much sooner than he did. In reality, he defended it for years, including the month before he entered the presidential race.
Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

 Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage. The former NYC mayor was attacked on several fronts by the...

