Mexico City arrests 2 suspects in death of 7-year-old girl

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said late Wednesday they arrested a woman and a man suspected in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl whose dead body was found wrapped in a plastic bag days later, a case that has provoked outrage in Mexico as the latest brutal example of killings of women and girls. Mexico […]
