Mexico City arrests 2 suspects in death of 7-year-old girl
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said late Wednesday they arrested a woman and a man suspected in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl whose dead body was found wrapped in a plastic bag days later, a case that has provoked outrage in Mexico as the latest brutal example of killings of women and girls. Mexico […]
Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday.
Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan.
The 70-year-old man who died had underlying illnesses and was one of 62 confirmed cases in the city.
In...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City officials said Tuesday they will tighten rules for children leaving government schools on their own after a 7-year-old girl was... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters
Mexican law enforcement has arrested suspects in the killing of a seven-year-old girl whose murder rocked the capital with protests, Mexico City Mayor Claudia... Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera •Seattle Times •SBS •News24 •Hindu
You Might Like
Tweets about this
GeneralJosh💚 https://t.co/ostZoe5WOh
Murder of 7-year-old girl in Mexico fuels anger and protests over brutal killings CNN
Th… https://t.co/9pEMEjkjNn 26 minutes ago
CTV News Mexico City arrests 2 suspects in death of 7-year-old girl https://t.co/puxK3PpviR https://t.co/0wK7EHxMLS 1 hour ago
Brought to You Mexico City arrests 2 suspects in death of 7-year-old girl https://t.co/sbmywhDuAv 2 hours ago
VCN Top Stories Mexico arrests suspects in killing of seven-year-old girl: Mexican law enforcement has arrested suspects in the kil… https://t.co/txwqUbiVwQ 3 hours ago