Tributes flow for mother and children in Camp Hill tragedy

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Teddy bears, flowers and a Stop Domestic Violence sign have been placed on a Brisbane street corner in memory of the mother and three children who died in the Camp Hill tragedy on Wednesday.
Friends, Brisbane community mourn family killed in horrific Camp Hill car fire

Friends, Brisbane community mourn family killed in horrific Camp Hill car fireTributes are flowing for a Brisbane mother and her three young children killed in a horrific car fire in the city's east on Wednesday.Six-year-old Laianah...
New Zealand Herald

Brisbane mother, three children taken by 'disgusting human', 'monster' Rowan Baxter

Hannah Baxter and her three children - Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey - died from injuries suffered in the Camp Hill car fire.
The Age

