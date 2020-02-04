The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will bear the cost of rehabilitation.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Legislation could change cost of beer permits To serve beer in Tennessee, establishments need to get beer permits from their local government, and currently there is legislation making it's way through the State Capitol that would allow local.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:11Published 1 day ago Winter weather on the way for metro Detroit with measurable snowfall Winter weather is on the way to metro Detroit with 3-5 inches of snow expected across the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:45Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Bangalore Pulse #Bangalore 101 families to be shifted to make way for Bengaluru metro work - https://t.co/jGATtoKuAO 51 minutes ago The Hindu RT @THBengaluru: The authorities have decided to shift the families to Kurubarahalli in Thavereke Hobli on Magadi Road https://t.co/R26J6l… 55 minutes ago The Hindu-Bengaluru The authorities have decided to shift the families to Kurubarahalli in Thavereke Hobli on Magadi Road https://t.co/R26J6lTj4r 55 minutes ago