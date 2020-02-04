Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 101 families to be shifted to make way for Bengaluru metro work

101 families to be shifted to make way for Bengaluru metro work

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will bear the cost of rehabilitation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Ask Dr. Nandi: Keep your kids safe, warm in wintertime fun

Ask Dr. Nandi: Keep your kids safe, warm in wintertime fun 02:01

 It’s winter break, a time when many metro Detroit students and their families are outside enjoying winter activities.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Legislation could change cost of beer permits [Video]Legislation could change cost of beer permits

To serve beer in Tennessee, establishments need to get beer permits from their local government, and currently there is legislation making it's way through the State Capitol that would allow local..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:11Published

Winter weather on the way for metro Detroit with measurable snowfall [Video]Winter weather on the way for metro Detroit with measurable snowfall

Winter weather is on the way to metro Detroit with 3-5 inches of snow expected across the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published


Tweets about this

bangalore_pulse

Bangalore Pulse #Bangalore 101 families to be shifted to make way for Bengaluru metro work - https://t.co/jGATtoKuAO 51 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @THBengaluru: The authorities have decided to shift the families to Kurubarahalli in Thavereke Hobli on Magadi Road https://t.co/R26J6l… 55 minutes ago

THBengaluru

The Hindu-Bengaluru The authorities have decided to shift the families to Kurubarahalli in Thavereke Hobli on Magadi Road https://t.co/R26J6lTj4r 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.