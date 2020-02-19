Global  

Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Two passengers from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and 29 people were in a serious condition, Japanese media reported on Thursday, as a second group of passengers disembarked after two-weeks quarantined onboard.
News video: Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan 01:48

 Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day. Michelle Hennessy reports.

