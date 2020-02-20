Global  

Jackson-Davis career game leads Indiana past Minnesota 68-56

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Indiana’s second-half takeover of Minnesota for a critical 68-56 victory on Wednesday night. Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8), who moved out of the bottom four […]
