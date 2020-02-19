Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Justin Bieber > 'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on Octagon challenge to Tom Cruise

'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on Octagon challenge to Tom Cruise

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on Octagon challenge to Tom CruiseA potential battle between A-listers Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise has once again reared its head after the pop star repeated his challenge to the Hollywood star to face him inside the UFC's octagon. Bieber, 25, made the initial challenge to Cruise on social media in the summer of last year in a move...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid'

Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid' 01:13

 Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid' The singer took to Twitter in June to challenge Cruise to a fist fight. But while appearing on 'Carpool Karaoke,' Bieber admitted it was a ridiculous idea. Justin Bieber, on 'Carpool Karaoke' Justin Bieber, on 'Carpool Karaoke' James Corden...

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber says he can beat Tom Cruise in a fight, calls himself 'the Conor McGregor of entertainment'

Justin Bieber is ready for a showdown.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden sing 'Smelly Cat' and arm wrestle for Carpool Karaoke

Wife Guy Justin Bieber and his doomed mustache (RIP) joined Late Late Show host James Corden to "drive" around, belt out some tunes, test out some choreography,...
Mashable Also reported by •E! OnlineThe WrapJust Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.