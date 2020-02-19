Global  

Beijing expels three WSJ journalists over opinion piece calling China 'real sick man of Asia'

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Beijing expels three WSJ journalists over opinion piece calling China 'real sick man of Asia'China has expelled three Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporters in response to an opinion article the newspaper published, which described the country as the “real sick man of Asia”. Beijing's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it had revoked the press credentials of the journalists because the WSJ refused to apologise or investigate the matter. China has criticised the opinion piece, which was published on 3 February, as "racist". It comes amid reports of a spike in xenophobic incidents towards Asian people amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now The WSJ article, written by Bard...
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

