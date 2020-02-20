Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis

Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The actress tells Victoria Derbyshire her next film, The Secret Garden, could possibly be her last.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dame Julie Walters reveals shock bowel cancer diagnosis 


Telegraph.co.uk

Dame Julie Walters reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Dame Julie Walters has revealed that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

rjcurran2

Rebecca Curran RT @VictoriaLIVE: "[I felt] shock. First of all, shock” Dame Julie Walters reveals to @vicderbyshire she was diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel… 37 seconds ago

laverne742

Laverne Anderson RT @vicderbyshire: Dame Julie Walters reveals she’s been diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer. In an exclusive interview, the star tells me… 43 seconds ago

kateallender29

Kate Allender RT @BBCNews: Dame Julie Walters reveals she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer - but now has been given the all clear https://t.c… 45 seconds ago

SianJasper

Sian Jasper RT @aedailydotnetuk: Dame Julie Walters reveals shock bowel cancer diagnosis – but now has all-clear https://t.co/OJrFV1shUJ https://t.co/P… 2 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/1nfJQnOMi9 https://t.co/B7Uf7G57J3 4 minutes ago

BJsussex

Barbara RT @shirley27jones: Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/P3M987K8y5 So pleased Julie has got the all cl… 5 minutes ago

aedailydotnetuk

aedailydotnetuk Dame Julie Walters reveals shock bowel cancer diagnosis – but now has all-clear https://t.co/OJrFV1shUJ https://t.co/PwVR8rD6wn 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.