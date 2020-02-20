Global  

Pak Cricket Board suspends Umar Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Pakistan Cricket Board suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect, it said in a statement.
Recent related news from verified sources

PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption probe

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he...
IndiaTimes

Cricket-Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it had suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.
Reuters India

