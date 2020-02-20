Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Uphaar tragedy: no further jail term for Ansal brothers

Uphaar tragedy: no further jail term for Ansal brothers

Hindu Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court dismisses curative plea by victims; The apex court had in August 2015 allowed the Ansals to walk free and asked them to pay a fine of ₹30 crore each
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News [Video]19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

19 killed in horrifying collision on Tamil Nadu highway, toll may rise; 3 assistant directors dead in freak accident on Kamal Haasan movie set; Nirbhaya convict on death sentence attempts to hurt self;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

1997 Uphaar tragedy case: No more jail for Ansal brothers as SC rejects curative petitions filed by victims

The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA. Bobde, and comprising Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.