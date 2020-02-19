Global  

Hannah was 'excited' for 2020 with her kids. They only got 50 days.

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Police are searching the Carindale home of accused killer Rowan Baxter, in the hope it will explain his actions in Camp Hill.
