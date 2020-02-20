Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democratic voters unimpressed by Bloomberg's first debate performance

Democratic voters unimpressed by Bloomberg's first debate performance

euronews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Democratic voters unimpressed by Bloomberg's first debate performanceDemocratic voters unimpressed by Bloomberg's first debate performance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate 02:09

 WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Jon Keller about Michael Bloomberg's disastrous debate performance Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Cuba Problem [Video]Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate [Video]CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg's Advertising Spend Helps Keep Him In Public Eye After Debate

Michael Bloomberg's first debate performance didn't go well, but he continues to pour millions into television ads in Super Tuesday states — an advantage other...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsWorldNewsIndependent

After evening rallying base in Phoenix, Trump joins Dems in piling on Bloomberg

After spending Wednesday night at a 'Keep America Great' rally, President Trump joined shared his opinion on Michael Bloomberg's first debate performance.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.