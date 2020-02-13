Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND

New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND

DNA Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, New Zealand vs India Head to Head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report 03:39

 India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020

2020 is looking really promising for Nintendo exclusives! Today we're looking at the top 10 Nintendo exclusive video games coming out in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:37Published

Cyborg Grasshoppers + 3D Coronavirus Scan Could Lead To Cure | Digital Trends Live 2.19.20 [Video]Cyborg Grasshoppers + 3D Coronavirus Scan Could Lead To Cure | Digital Trends Live 2.19.20

On Digital Trends Live today: A 3D map of the Coronavirus has been made and it is the first step in creating vaccines and a potential cure; New ride-sharing service in New York, Myle promises no surge..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma chill with Team India at Blue Springs in Putaruru

*Hamilton:* The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Here's how Team India bond ahead of NZ Tests

The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as they were seen...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Bhawesh_ji

Bhawesh Bhardwaj RT @dna: New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND . . . #Dream11 #Cricket #TeamIndia #MenInBlue #BlackCa… 7 minutes ago

dna

DNA New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND . . . #Dream11 #Cricket #TeamIndia… https://t.co/BrnFhAFJyg 12 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @Cricketracker: After playing a fair amount of white-ball cricket, New Zealand and India are set to take on each other in the longest fo… 15 minutes ago

FantasyCricTeam

FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 RT @Cric_S_Analysis: New Zealand vs India, 2020: 1st Test – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update https:… 49 minutes ago

Cric_S_Analysis

CricStatsAnalysis New Zealand vs India, 2020: 1st Test – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update… https://t.co/nNi8nb9XCD 50 minutes ago

FantasyCricTeam

FANTASY CRICKET TIPS 🏏 RT @mainlycricket: New Zealand vs India, 2020: 1st Test – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update https://… 51 minutes ago

mainlycricket

Tushar Jain 🇮🇳 🏏 New Zealand vs India, 2020: 1st Test – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update… https://t.co/QruBNndBVV 51 minutes ago

Cricketracker

CricTracker After playing a fair amount of white-ball cricket, New Zealand and India are set to take on each other in the longe… https://t.co/CzI5sCp5g1 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.