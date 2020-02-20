Germany shootings latest: Suspect found dead

Jacqueline Wesselius RT @euronews: #Germany shootings latest: police suspect far-right motive after several killed in shisha bar attacks in #Hanau https://t.co… 2 minutes ago AKPartiHareketi RT @CoESpokesperson: At the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France we are shocked at the devastating news from Germany of shootings leavin… 44 minutes ago euronews #Germany shootings latest: police suspect far-right motive after several killed in shisha bar attacks in #Hanau https://t.co/K3J6HYzwCQ 46 minutes ago Synapsenfasching RT @rningmeng: breaks my heart: ’local media has reported a confession letter outlined far-right motives.’ https://t.co/RMuFQGHSUf 1 hour ago Rahmi Adıbeş RT @TRTWorldNow: Suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least nine people found dead in his home. Our correspondent Yunus Pakso… 2 hours ago binladen RT @KabirTaneja: Shooting at a sheesha bar in Germany near Frankfurt which has left 9 people dead reportedly has a 'far-right motive'. The… 2 hours ago 💛💛💛💛💛 RT @DailySabah: LATEST — Deadly shootings in Germany's Hanau were driven by far-right beliefs, Bild newspaper says, citing suspect's letter… 2 hours ago Daniel Medina There were no questions on gun control at tonight’s debate. In Germany today, there were two mass shootings at shis… https://t.co/lnuOPptSjw 2 hours ago