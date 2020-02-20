Global  

Germany shootings latest: Suspect found dead

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Nine people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the city. Local media has reported finding a confession letter outlining far-right motives. DW has the latest on this developing story.
News video: Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks

Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks 01:16

 Germany shootings: Suspect 'found dead' after several killed in shisha bar attacks

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead [Video]Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Germany: Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead

Police in western Germany have said the suspect in the shootings in Hanau has been found dead at his address, along with another body. Eight people were killed...
Deutsche Welle

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootings

Investigators see 'xenophobic motive' behind Germany shootingsHANAU(GERMANY): German investigators said Thursday they suspected a "xenophobic motive" behind shootings at a shisha bar and a cafe that left 10 dead overnight...
WorldNews Also reported by •HinduBBC News

jacqwess

Jacqueline Wesselius RT @euronews: #Germany shootings latest: police suspect far-right motive after several killed in shisha bar attacks in #Hanau https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

dasGegenteil_TR

AKPartiHareketi RT @CoESpokesperson: At the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France we are shocked at the devastating news from Germany of shootings leavin… 44 minutes ago

euronews

euronews #Germany shootings latest: police suspect far-right motive after several killed in shisha bar attacks in #Hanau https://t.co/K3J6HYzwCQ 46 minutes ago

mtwirth

Synapsenfasching RT @rningmeng: breaks my heart: ’local media has reported a confession letter outlined far-right motives.’ https://t.co/RMuFQGHSUf 1 hour ago

bes_rahmi

Rahmi Adıbeş RT @TRTWorldNow: Suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least nine people found dead in his home. Our correspondent Yunus Pakso… 2 hours ago

BINLADEN0_o

binladen RT @KabirTaneja: Shooting at a sheesha bar in Germany near Frankfurt which has left 9 people dead reportedly has a 'far-right motive'. The… 2 hours ago

curiousocurious

💛💛💛💛💛 RT @DailySabah: LATEST — Deadly shootings in Germany's Hanau were driven by far-right beliefs, Bild newspaper says, citing suspect's letter… 2 hours ago

dmedin11

Daniel Medina There were no questions on gun control at tonight’s debate. In Germany today, there were two mass shootings at shis… https://t.co/lnuOPptSjw 2 hours ago

