Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Cambodia > Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong?

Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong?

BBC News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Westerdam was declared virus-free after docking but then a released passenger tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' 02:14

 A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government's handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by "bureaucrats" who stoked the crisis by failing to follow basic protocols. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus claims life of first passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship [Video]Coronavirus claims life of first passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:27Published

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus [Video]Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK couple on stricken cruise ship worry they have tested positive

A British couple on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship are worried they have tested positive for the virus.
Belfast Telegraph

One Russian on cruise ship confirmed to have coronavirus: embassy

Russia's embassy in Japan said on Tuesday that a Russian woman earlier said to have been diagnosed with coronavirus on a cruise ship docked in Japan does not...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsZee News

Tweets about this

impongo2

GeorgeFromTheSHANKILL RT @Independent: Comedian under coronavirus quarantine sneaks out of hotel resort to fly home https://t.co/a9BXDo22pE 16 minutes ago

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong? https://t.co/C7w35E5TM8 28 minutes ago

DianeWindsor9

Diane Windsor RT @guardian: Coronavirus: cruise passengers relieved to be ashore but stranded in Cambodia https://t.co/83s5KL920i 58 minutes ago

rookney

Dawn Amos - Atheist, Dog lover, likes most Humans @sam_vinograd Trump thanked Cambodia for allowing a US cruise ship to dock, people who got off that ship have now t… https://t.co/DjgWZpR4HV 1 hour ago

Manuel17281370

Manuel RT @EpochTimesChina: The nearly 800 remaining #CruiseShip passengers in #Cambodia have tested negative for the new #Coronavirus, the Cambod… 1 hour ago

qtchong

Tan Chye Hong BBC News - Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong? https://t.co/tOdL68aQ3G 1 hour ago

garland_paige

Paige Garland RT @MackayIM: Coronavirus: cruise passengers relieved to be ashore but stranded in Cambodia https://t.co/CuDtZmgJQb 1 hour ago

sivuthatan

Sivutha S. Tan RT @yuthyia: Neither the country's authoritarian leader nor anyone else in the welcoming party was wearing any protective gear, such as fac… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.