⚽Walla RT @Goal_India: 'Maybe I had put a lot of pressure on the players,' Khalid Jamil blames himself for the debacle against @HydFCOfficial Re… 1 hour ago Goal India 'Maybe I had put a lot of pressure on the players,' Khalid Jamil blames himself for the debacle against… https://t.co/scvzbDyeuE 1 hour ago Goal Ghana NorthEast United’s Khalid Jamil - I am not blaming anyone for the defeat https://t.co/01zhSCB3Z3 https://t.co/N4b1zwEeN8 1 hour ago Goal Nigeria NorthEast United’s Khalid Jamil - I am not blaming anyone for the defeat https://t.co/pJpd6pgFsW https://t.co/4Jlq6j3Frb 1 hour ago J. Jaya Kumar RT @ITGDsports: Hyderabad FC brought their Indian Super League season to a conclusion with a thumping 5-1 win against NorthEast United FC |… 2 hours ago India Today Sports Hyderabad FC brought their Indian Super League season to a conclusion with a thumping 5-1 win against NorthEast Uni… https://t.co/jkPZw1s9bX 2 hours ago Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: ISL: Hyderabad FC thrash NorthEast United 5-1, end season in style https://t.co/AXtowEEzS3 2 hours ago ISL Analyst #IndianSuperLeague 2019 - Match 86, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC. Expected Goals Timeline #ISLAnalytics… https://t.co/u0vzbzs0E7 2 hours ago