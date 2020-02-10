Global  

Gunman kills nine in German shisha bar rampage

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A gunman shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.
Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany 01:08

 A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | At least 9 killed in Germany shisha bar shootings

News24.com | At least 9 killed in Germany shisha bar shootingsAt least nine people have been killed in shootings targeting shisha bars in Germany that sparked a huge manhunt overnight before the suspected gunman was found...
News24

Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter: Bild

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession he...
Reuters

