Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hanau shootings: Suspect found dead

Hanau shootings: Suspect found dead

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Nine people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the city. Local media has reported a confession letter found outlined far-right motives. DW has the latest on this developing story.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead 00:44

 Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany: Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead

Police in western Germany have said the suspect in the shootings in Hanau has been found dead at his address, along with another body. Eight people were killed...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayFOXNews.comNYTimes.comReutersCBC.caIndiaTimes

Hanau shootings: Federal prosecutors take over investigation — live updates

German police are examining a letter and video claiming responsibility for a double shooting at Shisha bars in the town of Hanau. Follow the latest developments...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

RehabiliNation

Kraut of Krupplyn. RT @CNN: Authorities believe the suspect, a 43-year-old man, returned home after the rampage and shot himself. He was found dead in his apa… 3 seconds ago

hustler_chitown

Lone Wolf No Room RT @ItalianAFC: Gunman suspected of killing nine in Germany found dead https://t.co/g15vTZflwL Sent via @updayUK 46 seconds ago

NahayatT

Nahayat Tizhoosh RT @dwnews: DEVELOPING: German prosecutors are now treating the Hanau shootings that killed at least nine people as terrorism. Police are… 54 seconds ago

tendressma

زايتونة RT @News_Executive: Update: Police in Hanau say the suspect in the shootings that killed 9 people in two shootings at shisha bars has been… 1 minute ago

WasiqUK

Wasiq💎 RT @sunny_hundal: Britain still hasn't banned Combat 18* for some reason, even as it calls itself "Adolf Hitler's Taskforce". The attacks… 2 minutes ago

ounstars

O.B. RT @Reuters: Nine killed in shootings at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau; suspect found dead https://t.co/xtq2oflE… 2 minutes ago

KatygooghKaty

katy reyes RT @euronews: #Germany #shootings: police say a suspect has been found dead after nine people were killed in attacks on two bars in #Hanau.… 3 minutes ago

CNN

CNN Authorities believe the suspect, a 43-year-old man, returned home after the rampage and shot himself. He was found… https://t.co/Aw6LpzT4aZ 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.