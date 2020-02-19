Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > German police find letter claiming responsibility for Hanau shooting

German police find letter claiming responsibility for Hanau shooting

FT.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Investigation comes after attack in west German city that killed nine people
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany

Police hunt shooters after eight people killed outside shops in Germany 00:31

 Eight people have been killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in a southwestern German city – as authorities continue to search for those responsible. Police said that at least five others were wounded in the two attacks in Hanau on Wednesday. A dark vehicle was spotted leaving the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau [Video]Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hanau shootings: Federal prosecutors take over investigation — live updates

German police are examining a letter and video claiming responsibility for a double shooting at Shisha bars in the town of Hanau. Follow the latest developments...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Independent

8 killed in two shootings in Germany

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors. Police in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HilaryDarcy

avocadobread&roses RT @soundmigration: "German police find letter and video after nine die in Hanau shooting" There is a glib predictability abt what will be… 44 minutes ago

alphast

Jean-Baptiste German police find letter claiming responsibility for Hanau shooting https://t.co/PJhxyoxa1h 3 hours ago

soundmigration

Mark Malone "German police find letter and video after nine die in Hanau shooting" There is a glib predictability abt what wil… https://t.co/rtkSCkgWDK 5 hours ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware German police find letter and video after nine die in Hanau shooting https://t.co/zTh8YoxdoP 5 hours ago

Ventzke_

Ventzke RT @FT: German police find letter claiming responsibility for Hanau shooting https://t.co/80zxne0i0f 5 hours ago

DanaNoor9

Dana Noor RT @ftworldnews: German police find letter claiming responsibility for Hanau shooting https://t.co/JWBDefne0N 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.