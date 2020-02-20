Eddie Betts shines early as Blues return Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Carlton and Collingwood played a genuine practice match over six periods at Ikon Park on Thursday to tune up for the Marsh Community Series. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AFLstream 📰 Eddie Betts shines early as Blues return https://t.co/z4Mi8APTLj https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/uGUOS3DucN 20 minutes ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: AFL 2020: Eddie Betts shines early as Carlton Blues return in practice match against… https://t.co/2VFwvG9eOa 1 hour ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Eddie Betts shines early as Blues return in scratch match against Collingwood https://t.co/M1JzQdpVAK 1 hour ago Real Footy (AFL) Eddie Betts shines early as Blues return in scratch match against Collingwood https://t.co/M1JzQdpVAK 1 hour ago